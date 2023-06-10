Korea Investment CORP Has $669.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,116,717 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $669,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

AMZN stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

