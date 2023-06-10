KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KBA stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

