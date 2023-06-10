Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,055 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,425,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,130.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

