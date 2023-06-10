Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $127.73 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.45.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

