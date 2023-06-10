Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $427.26 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $428.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.