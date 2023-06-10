MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $90,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,982,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 513,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

