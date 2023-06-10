Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fayez Sarofim & Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,040,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 165,593 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,688,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $338.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

