Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

