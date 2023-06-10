Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,402,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 660,440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,535,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $338.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

