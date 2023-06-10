Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.74.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $338.56.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

