MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,538.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,863 shares of company stock worth $318,862. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

MOFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOFG opened at $21.75 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $341.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

