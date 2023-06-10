Mizuho Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $50.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.