Mizuho Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $50.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $7,719,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,227,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 137,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,924,125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 545,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.