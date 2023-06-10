ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ModivCare by 34.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ModivCare by 48.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of MODV stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $121.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 219,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,505,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

