ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $776,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 108,145 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 219,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,505,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

