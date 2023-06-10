Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 12,719 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.7 %

Qorvo stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.