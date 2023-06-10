Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 625,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,581,000 after acquiring an additional 78,633 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

