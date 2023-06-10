Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

