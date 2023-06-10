Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Insider Activity

Natera Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $52,176.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,799,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,281 shares of company stock worth $1,913,331. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.