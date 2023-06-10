Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 36,682 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,248,000 after purchasing an additional 594,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 106,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 119,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

