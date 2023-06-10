Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 6,032 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $306.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $316.80. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

