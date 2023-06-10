Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,056 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at $8,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PI opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $77,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,642,117.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,147. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.