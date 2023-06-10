Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,121 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

