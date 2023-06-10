Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.28 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

