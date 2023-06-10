Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

