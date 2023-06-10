Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

