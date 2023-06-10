Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after buying an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

