Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after buying an additional 674,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,479,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,330,000 after purchasing an additional 491,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $93.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

