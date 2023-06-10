Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,745,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693,911 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WeWork alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WE opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.57. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.