Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,531 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares worth $2,380,266. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.