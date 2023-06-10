Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,108,000 after buying an additional 48,821 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

