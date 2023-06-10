Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

