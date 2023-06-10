Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 122,127 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
