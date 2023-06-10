Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 38,622 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 383,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 302,812 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 190.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

