Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FE stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

