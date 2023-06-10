Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

