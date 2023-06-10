Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,389 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AY. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

