Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,513 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

