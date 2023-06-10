Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 11,363 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Standard BioTools worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 43,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $96,552.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 43,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $96,552.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Casdin purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $1,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,093,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,052. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 0.9 %

About Standard BioTools

Shares of LAB opened at $2.23 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

