Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 518 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,434 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

