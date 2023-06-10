Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 65,377 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,377 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

INDA opened at $42.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

