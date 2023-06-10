Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

NLY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

