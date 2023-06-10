NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 153,866 shares traded.
NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $509.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.62.
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
