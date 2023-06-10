NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 153,866 shares traded.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $509.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

