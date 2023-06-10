Norman David Eansor Purchases 14,285 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) Director Norman David Eansor acquired 14,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,477.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Up 20.7 %

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.51 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

