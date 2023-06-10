NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. NOW accounts for approximately 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NOW by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in NOW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 264,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NOW by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NOW by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

