Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stake Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 726.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,397 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 788,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 133,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading

