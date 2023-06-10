Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457,829 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

