Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.15

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $119.15 and last traded at $118.50, with a volume of 42871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

