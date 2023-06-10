PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.3 %

PD stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

