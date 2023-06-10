Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 351,835 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 356.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,835 shares during the quarter. Allegro MicroSystems comprises 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

