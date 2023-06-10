Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

